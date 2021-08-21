Tributes
Sources: Police investigating shooting near Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae

Police remained on scene just before 1 p.m. as the investigation was ongoing.
Police remained on scene just before 1 p.m. as the investigation was ongoing.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are conducting an ongoing investigation in West Oahu Saturday.

Police sources say a fight escalated and led to a shooting in the area of Lualualei Beach Park. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Authorities announced around 11:30 a.m. that eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway was being diverted onto Leihoku Street.

HPD hasn’t released any official information surrounding the incident.

Police tape sectioned off a portion of the highway for the investigation.
Police tape sectioned off a portion of the highway for the investigation.(HNN)

This story will be updated when new details become available.

