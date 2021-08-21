Sources: Police investigating shooting near Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are conducting an ongoing investigation in West Oahu Saturday.
Police sources say a fight escalated and led to a shooting in the area of Lualualei Beach Park. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Authorities announced around 11:30 a.m. that eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway was being diverted onto Leihoku Street.
HPD hasn’t released any official information surrounding the incident.
This story will be updated when new details become available.
