Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:35 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
State identifies COVID clusters on Oahu tied to indoor concert, wedding reception
COVID-19 testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 752 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 845 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities; 61.7% fully vaccinated
Linda weakens into post-tropical storm as it approaches Hawaiian Islands.
Linda weakens into post-tropical storm, but could still bring heavy showers

Latest News

"It's about 95% group oriented and that's about the last thing that works well in a pandemic is...
When the pandemic sacked revenue, Kauai community hub survived to keep serving
Queen's Medical Center West Oahu
Faced with flood of COVID patients, Queen’s West Oahu declares internal emergency
HNN File
Hawaii health officials say data shows power in the vaccine
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers