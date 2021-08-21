Kula man dies a week after crash on Maui, marking island’s 11th traffic death

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police said a man struck on a Maui road over a week ago has died.

He was identified as 20-year-old Hunter Otani of Kula.

On Aug. 13, police said he was working on foot in the middle of the right lane near Kanaloa Avenue and North Wakea Avenue.

Just before 7:15 a.m., a 2004 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck turning left onto Kanaloa struck him. Otani was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

He was in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center when he died Friday night, police said.

An investigation revealed that there were no safety and traffic control devices set up by the work crew at the time of the crash. Speed was not a factor, MPD added.

It is unclear if the driver responsible was arrested.

This is Maui’s 11th traffic fatality of the year compared to six this same time last year.

