Forecast: Potential for flash flooding, strong winds from former Hurricane Linda

Breezy trade wind conditions with clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas are expected for Saturday. This will be followed by the possibility of strong winds and heavy rain as a remnant low that was Hurricane Linda passes through the islands from east to west.

The center of the remnant circulation from ex-Linda is now forecast to pass somewhere between Maui and the Big Island sometime late Sunday into Monday. If this holds, there’s a higher potential for the smaller islands to be in the northern half of the circulation, where the heavier rain and stronger winds are located. A flash flood watch is already posted statewide, but a wind advisory may also be needed for the smaller islands. Bottom line is you should be prepared for flash flooding and strong winds Sunday through Monday night.

Linda is also sending a swell that will increase surf for east-facing shorelines through the weekend. Surf heights may approach the ten-foot high surf advisory level for the eastern half of the state Saturday night through Sunday, then the western half Sunday night through Monday. The actual surf height will depend on where the remnant circulation tracks, with higher surf possible if it tracks further south. Surf for south shores is slowly declining, with mostly flat to knee-high conditions for north and west shores.

