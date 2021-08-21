Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Flash flood watch posted for entire state due to remnants of Linda

Wet weather (File Image)
Wet weather (File Image)(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been posted for the entire state due to remnants of post-Tropical Cyclone Linda, the National Weather Service said

The watch will go into effect from Sunday morning through Monday night.

NWS said the threat for heavy rain could start with Maui County and Hawaii Island, then spread over the rest of the state.

Although Linda has become post-tropical, remnants of the system are expected to impact portions of the main Hawaiian Islands, meaning it could still contain heavy rain and high winds, mainly in its northern half.

Flash flood warnings could be issued due to the severe weather.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
State identifies COVID clusters on Oahu tied to indoor concert, wedding reception
COVID-19 testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 752 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 845 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities; 61.7% fully vaccinated
Linda weakens into post-tropical storm as it approaches Hawaiian Islands.
Linda weakens into post-tropical storm, but could still bring heavy showers

Latest News

Queen's Medical Center West Oahu
Faced with flood of COVID patients, Queen’s West Oahu declares ‘disaster,’ Honolulu mayor says
File photo of a restaurant in Hawaii
Lt. Gov. Green: Hawaii looking at requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities
The University of Hawaii Athletics Department released the first renderings of the modified...
With cases rising, ‘Bows to open football, volleyball seasons without fans
Protestors said social media posting of tourists harassing the threatened turtles are a symptom...
State adds patrols to end tourist harassment of sea turtles on popular North Shore beach