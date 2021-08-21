Flash flood watch posted for entire state due to remnants of Linda
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been posted for the entire state due to remnants of post-Tropical Cyclone Linda, the National Weather Service said
The watch will go into effect from Sunday morning through Monday night.
NWS said the threat for heavy rain could start with Maui County and Hawaii Island, then spread over the rest of the state.
Although Linda has become post-tropical, remnants of the system are expected to impact portions of the main Hawaiian Islands, meaning it could still contain heavy rain and high winds, mainly in its northern half.
Flash flood warnings could be issued due to the severe weather.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.