Flash flood watch posted for entire state due to remnants of Linda

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been posted for the entire state due to remnants of post-Tropical Cyclone Linda, the National Weather Service said

The watch will go into effect from Sunday morning through Monday night.

NWS said the threat for heavy rain could start with Maui County and Hawaii Island, then spread over the rest of the state.

Although Linda has become post-tropical, remnants of the system are expected to impact portions of the main Hawaiian Islands, meaning it could still contain heavy rain and high winds, mainly in its northern half.

Flash flood warnings could be issued due to the severe weather.

Remnants of former Tropical Storm Linda have the potential to bring flooding rain to all Hawaiian islands on Sunday through Monday pic.twitter.com/EoEqk85gj3 — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) August 21, 2021

This story will be updated.

