Faced with flood of COVID patients, Queen’s West Oahu declares ‘disaster,’ Honolulu mayor says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu has declared a “disaster.”

That’s according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who spoke to Hawaii News Now on Friday.

Blangiardi said the hospital is completely overwhelmed with COVID patients.

“I just learned moments ago that Queen’s West now is closed down, not receiving any ambulances,” he said. “We have in route a mobile unit by the city, hopefully staffed with some people, it will be staffed with some people — I’m not exactly sure how many right now — to assist with what’s going on out at Queen’s West.”

Other Hawaii hospitals are expected to follow suit.

This comes as COVID-19 cases have been soaring across the state — and hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said as of Friday, there were 371 total COVID hospitalizations in the state.

This story will be updated.

