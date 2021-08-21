Tributes
CDC tells older adults, pregnant women, those not fully vaccinated to avoid cruise ships

By CNN
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with new guidance for would-be cruise ship travelers.

The CDC is asking those with an increased risk for severe illness to avoid them, regardless of vaccination status.

The agency said this applies to older adults, people with specific medical conditions and pregnant women.

Until this change in guidance, only people not fully vaccinated were advised to avoid cruise ships.

The CDC rates the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a cruise ship as “high.”

Cruise ships have seen a handful of outbreaks in recent months.

It comes at a time when the highly contagious delta variant of the virus continues to sweep the United States.

Over the past week, more than 985,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

