Runway at Honolulu airport closed after Transair plane makes emergency landing

A Transair plane closed a portion of a runway at Honolulu airport after it made an emergency landing.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A runway at Honolulu airport is closed after a Transair plane made an emergency landing on the tarmac Friday morning.

Hawaii News Now was told the plane experienced gear issues and is currently sitting on Runway 4, closing that area until further notice.

The cargo plane appeared to have landed with some of its gear up.

There has been no word yet on how this runway closure will impact flights coming into or going out of the airport.

This is a developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

