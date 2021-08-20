Tributes
Remnant Low LINDA may bring heavy rains and flooding Sunday and Monday

May cut off trade winds and showers could be slow moving
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:54 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Linda was downgraded to a post tropical storm and is approximately 700 miles east of Hilo as of 5:00am this morning (20 Aug 2021). It is forecast to pass over the Hawaiian Islands this Sunday and Monday; it could bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding. Bob Ballard from the National Weather Service says if it tracks north, it will bring minimal effects. If it tracks southward of the projected path; Hawaii could see stronger winds and thunderstorms that could bring flooding conditions in some areas.

FORECAST: Trade winds weather will remain dominant today and tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. Winds may diminish once again Sunday and Monday, as the remnant of Linda passes north of the islands. The returning trade winds will deliver just a few showers to windward areas. NWS is still watching closely; any movement north will bring lighter affects to the Hawaiian Islands; any dip south in the track will bring significant rain and possibly wind.

South facing shores will get some small reinforcing swells, meaning some energy thru the weekend that will be below advisory level. No other significant swells are expected through early next week.

