Portion of Honoapiilani Hwy. closed in Lahaina due to brush fire

A portion of Honoapiilani Highway is shut down in Lahaina due to a brush fire.
A portion of Honoapiilani Highway is shut down in Lahaina due to a brush fire.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Honoapiilani Highway is closed in Lahaina due to a brush fire Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire was first reported around 2:15 p.m.

Officials said the highway is closed in the area of Leialii Parkway.

Canoe Beach and Wahikuli Wayside Park are being evacuated.

The fire has so far burned about 6 acres and is about 80% contained, the Maui Fire Department said.

Thick black smoke can be seen from miles away, and winds of 5 to 10 mph were reported.

This story will be updated.

