Police search for driver who sped through gate amid reopening of Waialua Beach Road bridge

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:47 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bridge on Waialua Beach Road that was closed and under construction for months following severe spring weather, turned into a crime scene early Friday morning.

A security guard at the bridge said around 4:15 a.m., a vehicle rammed through a checkpoint at a high rate of speed, breaking through the gate that closed access to the bridge.

This comes as the city was set to reopen the bridge ahead of schedule later in the day.

Honolulu Police said they are currently looking for the vehicle and the driver but do not believe anyone was injured during the crash.

HPD also said the incident will not delay the reopening of the bridge.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

