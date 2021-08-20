Tributes
HI NOW
Open House: Resort style unit in Hawaii Kai and a peaceful, tranquil townhome in Kuliouou Valley

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, resort living all year round! Mauna Luan in Hawaii Kai awaits you! You won’t be disappointed with this high floor unit that features a spacious and bright living area with 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, and 2 parking stalls. Enjoy the spectacular view of the mountains and ocean as well. Take life easy with wonderful resort like amenities including a BBQ and recreation area, putting green, heated pool, sauna, and 24-hour security. This unit is conveniently located near beach parks, shopping centers and restaurants, making this a must see for investors, first time home buyers or rightsizing!

Next up, Kuliouou Valley welcomes you with its tranquil valley and cool mountain breezes. With its private 6+ acres of park-like settings and a beautifully landscaped community, Haleloa awaits you. Take residence in this refreshing 2 story townhome, highlighting its spacious and bright 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Find pleasure in the convenience of your own private courtyard, storage and 2 car carport. Sit back, relax, and entertain guests around the pool and BBQ recreation area! Desirably pet friendly, this one won’t last long. Come check it out today!

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

