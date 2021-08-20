Investigation underway after fire destroys home on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed a home in Keaau early Thursday.

Firefighters responded around 2:20 a.m. to a single-story home on 6th Avenue in Paradise Park.

Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed, officials said.

Police had to block off a nearby road due to downed power lines.

The blaze was under control by 3:35 a.m. and fully extinguished by 7:05 a.m.

According to the fire department, the house was vacant.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $149,500 in damage.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.