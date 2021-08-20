Investigation underway after fire destroys home on Hawaii Island
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:35 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed a home in Keaau early Thursday.
Firefighters responded around 2:20 a.m. to a single-story home on 6th Avenue in Paradise Park.
Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed, officials said.
Police had to block off a nearby road due to downed power lines.
The blaze was under control by 3:35 a.m. and fully extinguished by 7:05 a.m.
According to the fire department, the house was vacant.
No injuries were reported.
The fire caused an estimated $149,500 in damage.
This story will be updated.
