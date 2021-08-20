Hawaii reports 845 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities; 61.7% fully vaccinated
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 845 new COVID-19 infections on Friday and four additional fatalities.
The death toll from the virus has risen to 562.
Of Friday’s new cases:
- 548 were on Oahu
- 162 on Hawaii Island
- 97 on Maui
- 26 on Kauai reported by the state
- three on Molokai
There were also nine residents diagnosed out of state.
The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 54,443. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,842 new cases.
The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.
Some 61.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.9% have received at least one dose.
