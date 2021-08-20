Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 845 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities; 61.7% fully vaccinated

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 845 new COVID-19 infections on Friday and four additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 562.

Of Friday’s new cases:

  • 548 were on Oahu
  • 162 on Hawaii Island
  • 97 on Maui
  • 26 on Kauai reported by the state
  • three on Molokai

There were also nine residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 54,443. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,842 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 752 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
State identifies COVID clusters on Oahu tied to indoor concert, wedding reception
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
Linda weakens into post-tropical storm as it approaches Hawaiian Islands.
Linda weakens into post-tropical storm, but could still bring heavy showers
Last year, the Honolulu Fire Department spent about $330,000 dollars of its CARES funding to...
3 mortuary trailers on standby in event Honolulu morgue runs out of space

Latest News

Hawaii's public school students/FILE
As cases continue to rise, DOE reports 383 COVID infections among staff, students
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
State identifies COVID clusters on Oahu tied to indoor concert, wedding reception
Growing Covid Clusters
Growing Covid Clusters
Last year, the Honolulu Fire Department spent about $330,000 dollars of its CARES funding to...
3 mortuary trailers on standby in event Honolulu morgue runs out of space