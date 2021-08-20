Hawaii reports 845 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities; 61.7% fully vaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 845 new COVID-19 infections on Friday and four additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 562.

Of Friday’s new cases:

548 were on Oahu

162 on Hawaii Island

97 on Maui

26 on Kauai reported by the state

three on Molokai

There were also nine residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 54,443. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,842 new cases.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.7% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.