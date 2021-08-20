Hall of Fame boxing coach taught hundreds of Wahiawa youth the sweet science and life lessons

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s talented amateur boxers showed their stuff at the recent Golden Gloves of America Tournament of Champions. Jorden Panthen won a title and Jazzelle Rabago-Bobadilla took third in her weight class.

But the biggest honor went to longtime boxing coach Carl Phillips.

“You can’t be a good coach without having good kids that listen,” he said.

The Wahiawa boxing coach was inducted into Golden Gloves of America’s Hall of Fame for what he’s done for Hawaii’s youth in and out of the ring.

“Not all are going to be boxers, but the job is to create productive adults,” he said.

That’s been his goal for 40 years, during which he’s taught the sweet science to hundreds of youth. He’s also been a father figure, making sure they kept up on their school work and stayed out of trouble.

“Most of my kids were from broken homes, but they make the best of it,” Phillips said.

He is just the third person from Hawaii to go into the Golden Gloves hall.

Connie Phillips said her husband never seeks recognition, but richly deserves it.

“He works very hard. He gets kids opportunities,” she said. “He’s a father figure to many. I’m very proud of him.”

Through phone calls and social media posts, people Phillips helped through the years and who heard about his induction have reached out to say thank you.

“I had a kid say, ‘I thought I was an adult at 17, and you taught me that I wasn’t.’ He went through some hard knocks, and grew up to be a good adult,” he said.

Phillips coaches boxing at Wahiawa District Park, but COVID has kept the gym shut since the pandemic hit. He’s anxious for it to open again.

“It’s difficult. I miss the kids. I miss the full gym. On any given day I would have maybe 30 or more kids,” he said.

Phillips credits his Hall of Fame honor to his family and every young person who stepped into his gym. The ring he now wears is for all of them.

