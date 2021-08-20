Forecast: Linda tracking to cross over Hawaiian Islands Sunday and Monday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Linda has been downgraded to a post tropical storm. It is forecast to pass over the Hawaiian Islands as a remnant low this Sunday and Monday; it could bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding.

Trade winds weather will remain dominant today and tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. Winds may diminish once again Sunday and Monday, as the remnant of Linda passes north of the islands. The returning trade winds will deliver just a few showers to windward areas. NWS is still watching closely; any movement north will bring lighter affects to the Hawaiian Islands; any dip south in the track will bring significant rain and possibly wind.

South facing shores will get some small reinforcing swells, meaning some energy thru the weekend that will be below advisory level.Surf No other significant swells are expected through early next week.

