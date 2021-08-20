Tributes
As cases continue to rise, DOE reports 383 COVID infections among staff, students

Hawaii's public school students/FILE
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:50 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education reported a total of 383 confirmed COVID cases among staff and student between Aug. 14 and Aug. 19.

This number of infections is up from 325 confirmed positive cases across public schools last week.

Officials said that of the cases reported this week, 276 of those infected with the virus were not on a campus. Meanwhile, there were 90 student cases and 17 staff cases during the reporting week in which infected individuals were on campus.

Health, education officials work to mitigate COVID spread as public schools see cases rise

DOE said schools responded “quickly” to these cases, identifying and notifying close contacts, directing individuals to quarantine and disinfecting facilities as necessary.

Multiple public charter schools switch to distance learning amid soaring COVID cases

Despite the rise in cases, education officials said the DOE’s mitigation strategies — including staying home when sick — are working to help prevent the spread of COVID at schools.

To see the full list of COVID cases from this week at affected public schools, click here.

