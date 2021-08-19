Straub Medical Center staff describe heading into COVID ‘storm’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Outside the Emergency Department at Straub Medical Center, ambulances rush in every few minutes, there’s patient after patient and glaring evidence the pandemic is back up again.

The triage tent can hold six covid patients, cots are separated by curtains and it’s negative pressure which means all the air that comes in goes out.

“We are there. We are at the end of what we can handle,” said Straub ICU physician Dr. Jonathan Paladino.

He says the hospital implemented covid disaster plans are mirrored after Department of Defense operations.

“We are generally over 100 to 125 percent capacity so we are executing on our disaster plans to be able to take care of all our patients,” he said.

Kunane Wooten is the manager of Straub’s emergency department overseeing nurses and clinical assistants.

“They are tired and there’s a lot of anxiety. I mean they are committed to this deeply and it affects them when a patient dies from a bad decision,” he said.

“We are on this voyage. It’s a long voyage. Came out of the calm waters, hit that storm and we are going right back into it,” he added.

Lt. Governor Josh Green says 336 people are in the hospital with covid statewide, 39 are partially to fully vaccinated and roughly 90% are unvaccinated.

“That means people will die. People will get great care, but some people will pass away,” said Green.

Hawaii Pacific Health medical leaders say vaccinated patients stay in the hospital 4 to 5 days while the unvaccinated are sicker for longer periods of time. Every patient in the intensive care unit is unvaccinated.

“A real big difference. Unvaccinated patients, those are the ones in our ICU. In fact, across Hawaii Pacific Health, we don’t have any vaccinated patients in our ICU,” said Travis Clegg, Straub Medical Center COO.

Medical professionals say hospital staff is stretched thin, but holding the line. They are urging vaccination and masking to bring the covid cases down.

“Is it time to lock down? Over the last 5 days we’ve had the same positivity rate. That gives me some small comfort. That suggests we are not surging like the mainland,” said Green.

