State urges vigilance in area of China Walls as officials see uptick in rescues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As emergency crews see an increase in rescues in waters off east Oahu, the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement reminds the public of the dangers of this area.

Since the beginning of this year, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said it has responded to 17 ocean-related calls — including drownings — around the cliffs on the east side of Maunalua Bay.

Officials said a majority of these emergency calls were at China Walls.

DOCARE officers patrolled the area Wednesday to see how a two-foot swell can easily turn into an eight-foot wave. Officials said these swells crash into the cliffside and can potentially sweep anyone standing on the rocks into the ocean.

This past Sunday, a 27-year-old California man was knocked off the rocks by a wave and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“Once someone gets into trouble and panics in the water below China Walls, currents can carry them all the way to Diamond Head,” said DOCARE Officer Vance Lime.

He said hidden below the surface is a jagged reef and warned that people can easily get tossed around and seriously cut up. Lime added that many people can’t fight the power of the swells — even for experienced swimmers.

Officials remind the public that there are no lifeguards posted in the area, and there is no easy way in and out.

“With tens of thousands of visitors now back in the islands, it’s really important that people, including residents, understand the ocean can be deadly,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.

“We encourage people to be armed with information and common sense.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.