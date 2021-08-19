Settlement reached over a Kapolei company’s alleged hazardous waste violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei energy company has reached a settlement with the Hawaii Department of Health over alleged hazardous waste violations.

Under the settlement, IES Downstream, LLC agreed to pay over $708,000 in civil fines. They are also obligated to send some 289,000 pounds of hazardous waste to a permitted waste treatment, storage and disposal facility on the mainland.

The allegations of violations date back to December 2018. The DOH said IES was transitioning from a petroleum refinery to a bulk terminal operation and preparing to sell its refinery assets. The transition generated various hazardous waste items, some of which were not sent to approved waste facilities.

IES denies the allegations and does not admit liability. They did comply with investigators during the 9-month investigation.

“Waste generators are required to make a hazardous waste determination on their waste prior to disposal, and if generators actively make this determination, we believe this type of violation could be prevented,” said Thomas Brand, Hazardous Waste Program Supervisor in the Solid & Hazardous Waste Branch of the Department of Health.

