Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Settlement reached over a Kapolei company’s alleged hazardous waste violations

Hawaii News Now/File
Hawaii News Now/File(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:16 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei energy company has reached a settlement with the Hawaii Department of Health over alleged hazardous waste violations.

Under the settlement, IES Downstream, LLC agreed to pay over $708,000 in civil fines. They are also obligated to send some 289,000 pounds of hazardous waste to a permitted waste treatment, storage and disposal facility on the mainland.

The allegations of violations date back to December 2018. The DOH said IES was transitioning from a petroleum refinery to a bulk terminal operation and preparing to sell its refinery assets. The transition generated various hazardous waste items, some of which were not sent to approved waste facilities.

IES denies the allegations and does not admit liability. They did comply with investigators during the 9-month investigation.

Waste generators are required to make a hazardous waste determination on their waste prior to disposal, and if generators actively make this determination, we believe this type of violation could be prevented,” said Thomas Brand, Hazardous Waste Program Supervisor in the Solid & Hazardous Waste Branch of the Department of Health.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic hospital bed
Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 460 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.5% fully vaccinated
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 647 COVID cases; 2 additional fatalities
Day four of preliminary hearings for three HPD officers charged in a deadly shooting proceeded...
Preliminary hearing for 3 HPD officers charged in deadly shooting resumes with new video, witness testimony

Latest News

Forecast: Trade winds to build into the weekend
Forecast: Trade winds to build into the next couple of days and then winds cut off to muggy conditions Sunday & Monday due to Linda
A painting of 1st Lt. Jonathan Brostrom of Aiea, who died in Afghanistan in 2008.
Families of Hawaii’s fallen disappointed over how U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is unfolding
First Lieutenant Jonathan Brostrom of Aiea was killed in an enemy attack during the Battle of...
A Hawaii father who lost a son in Afghanistan is proud of the sacrifice, but says U.S. underestimated the Taliban
HPD, SHOPO praise judge’s decision; Sykap family ‘upset’ in light of ruling, attorney says
HPD, SHOPO praise judge’s decision; Sykap family ‘upset’ in light of ruling, attorney says