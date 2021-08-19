New DOH report shows delta variant accounts for 93% of all COVID cases in Hawaii
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the state Department of Health shows a concerning spread of the highly transmissible delta variant across the islands.
According to the report, the delta variant now accounts for 93% of all COVID-19 cases in Hawaii.
Each county has had at least one case of the variant.
The DOH has also identified three “sub-lineages” of the original strain.
Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated as the best form of protection.
As of Thursday, 61.6% of Hawaii residents were fully vaccinated.
DOH variant report by HNN on Scribd
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.