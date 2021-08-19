Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

New DOH report shows delta variant accounts for 93% of all COVID cases in Hawaii

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the state Department of Health shows a concerning spread of the highly transmissible delta variant across the islands.

According to the report, the delta variant now accounts for 93% of all COVID-19 cases in Hawaii.

Each county has had at least one case of the variant.

The DOH has also identified three “sub-lineages” of the original strain.

Health officials continue to urge the public to get vaccinated as the best form of protection.

As of Thursday, 61.6% of Hawaii residents were fully vaccinated.

DOH variant report by HNN on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infrared satellite image of Tropical Storm Linda east of Hawaii.
Linda enters the Central Pacific as ‘barely a tropical cyclone’
Final arguments were made during a preliminary hearing for three HPD officers.
Judge finds no probable cause to send 3 HPD officers to trial for shooting death of teen
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 647 COVID cases; 2 additional fatalities
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii

Latest News

Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
State identifies COVID clusters on Oahu tied to indoor concert, wedding reception
Watch ‘This is Now’: The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (August 19, 2021)
Police identify man killed in crash in Honokaa.
Hawaii Island police identify man killed in Honokaa crash involving school bus