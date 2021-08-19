Multiple public charter schools switch to distance learning amid soaring COVID cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While traditional public schools continue with full in-person learning, seven public charter schools have transitioned to distance learning, according to the state Public Charter School Commission.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Education, no DOE schools have made the switch.

Meanwhile, several charter schools, which have the capability to choose which mode of learning is appropriate, have transitioned.

Kamaile Academy, a public charter school in Waianae, sent a letter to parents Monday evening about the decision to send students home for distance learning.

“We had nine cases in 72 hours,” said Kamaile Academy principal Paul Kepka. “That, coupled with the positive rate in the Waianae community, we just really felt like it was the best decision to ensure safety.”

All 975 of its students have left campus to transition to online learning till at least the middle of September.

“It’s going to be challenging for a lot of our families, especially for those that have to work,” Kepka said. “But I think it’s the right decision to ensure safety.”

Like many charter schools, digital learning is folded into education for higher grade levels and Kepka said it will make for a faster transition for older students. Elementary students were sent home with homework packets and will start online next week.

All traditional public schools are still in full, in-person learning. DOE and Department of Health officials said they are confident in the protocols that are set in place to protect staff and students.

Kapolei Middle School’s principal, Richard Fajardo, has had to deal with seven cases since the school year began.

“What we’re really looking at is the infectious period and that’s really the range in which the transmission is likely to be high,” said Fajardo. “Then we work on identifying the contact the individual had.”

Fajardo said the school works under the guidance of the Department of Health to determine close contacts. They follow up with individuals and determine when it is safe for them to return to campus.

Vaccinated students or staff return to class as long as they don’t have symptoms, and unvaccinated individuals are required to stay home for 10 days.

“Principals are taking a lot of time in the process to be as proactive as possible in maintaining a safe school environment,” Fajardo said.

“When it does come on campus, we’re very versed with our procedures,” said Sean Tajima, the Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area superintendent. “Our administrators and school teams know what to do when it comes on. We have been fortunate to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus. As educators, we believe that in-person instruction is the best model for education. We want to continue with that and will do our best to keep our campuses as safe as possible.”

In a statement, Deputy Superintendent Phyllis Unebasami said the “Department remains focused and committed to ensuring safe in-person learning for all students. In the event of a school closure or unexpected emergency, distance learning remains an option.”

