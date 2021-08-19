Tributes
Ironman World Championship rescheduled amid surge in COVID cases on Hawaii Island

The competition is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Courtesy: IRONMAN
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ironman World Championship has been rescheduled amid a concerning rise in COVID cases on Hawaii Island, officials announced Thursday.

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 9 after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but it’s scheduled to take place Feb. 5, 2022.

“The resurgence of the virus and new Delta strain has had significant impact on the island community of Hawaii. Combined with substantial border closures and travel restrictions for qualified athletes, there is not a viable pathway in October to host the Ironman World Championship,” said Andrew Messick, president and chief executive officer for The Ironman Group, in a statement.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth told Hawaii News Now earlier this week that he wanted to reschedule this year’s event due to the rise in cases on the island.

“We are honored to work alongside the fantastic Ironman staff, amid a global pandemic, to reach an equitable solution that ensures our island’s premier sporting event may persist at a later date,” Roth said.

Officials said, like 1982, there will also be a second edition of the Ironman World Championship in October 2022.

The event is one of the largest to take place in Kailua-Kona each year, drawing as many as 10,000 people ― including friends and relatives of the participants ― to the area.

The Ironman World Championship started in 1978 on Oahu, followed by a move to Kailua-Kona in 1981 — where the event has been held ever since.

This story may be updated.

