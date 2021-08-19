Tributes
Hurricane Linda downgraded to Tropical Storm Status

Storm could still bring heavy showers and possible flash flooding Sunday and Monday.
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:21 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At 5 a.m. this morning (19 Aug 2021) Linda has been downgraded to Tropical Storm status and is approximately 1100 miles East of Hilo, Hawaii; bringing with it possible heavy showers. With Linda tracking to pass north of the state, the possibility of strong winds is somewhat diminished since the strongest part of the storm is on the northeastern side, away from the islands. But there is a possibility for heavy rains and flash flooding since the storm will cut off the trade winds and showers may linger.

Forecast calls for trade wind weather which returned last night and will last thru Saturday. This means sunshine with windward and mauka clouds and showers drifting leeward at times. Winds may diminish once again Sunday and Monday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Linda passes north of the islands; it should be a remnant low by the time it reaches Hawaii. The winds will turn north/northeast and will turn south/south east as the effects of Linda passes the state. Behind Linda are strong and gusty trade winds for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The south swell has peaked and is slowly making its decline. The High Surf Advisory will go away this morning at 6 a.m. as surf continues to drop advisory . No significant swells from the south are expected through early next week, although small, moderate period swells will prevent surf from going flat.

