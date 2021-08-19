Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 752 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities

COVID-19 testing/FILE
COVID-19 testing/FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 752 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and four additional fatalities.

Three of the deaths reported were on Oahu — a woman in her 60s, a man older that 80 years old and a woman older than 80. The other fatality was a Kauai man in his 60s. All of them had underlying conditions and were hospitalized.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 558.

Of Thursday’s new cases:

  • 426 were on Oahu
  • 163 on Hawaii Island
  • 125 on Maui
  • 25 on Kauai reported by the state
  • four on Molokai
  • one on Lanai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 53,598. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,662 new cases.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, there are 355 people currently hospitalized with COVID, 37 of whom have either been partially or fully vaccinated.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.5% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 647 COVID cases; 2 additional fatalities
Final arguments were made during a preliminary hearing for three HPD officers.
Judge finds no probable cause to send 3 HPD officers to trial for shooting death of teen
NWS said that Linda has weakened into a tropical storm as of 5 a.m. Thursday.
NWS: Linda ‘quickly’ weakens into tropical storm as it inches closer to Central Pacific
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Hundreds are without power following overnight crash on Kinau Street.
Hundreds without power, multiple streets closed following crash in Makiki

Latest News

The Hawaii State Teachers Association held a press conference Wednesday to report complaints...
HSTA: Most Hawaii public school teachers don’t feel safe in their own classrooms
Medical officials set up a triage tent outside of Straub Medical Center's Emergency Department.
Disaster plans are helping an Oahu hospital cope with a patient influx
Outside the Emergency Department at Straub Medical Center, ambulances rush in every few...
Straub Medical Center staff describe heading into COVID ‘storm’
While traditional public schools continue with full in-person learning, seven public charter...
Multiple public charter schools switch to distance learning amid soaring COVID cases