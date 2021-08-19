Hawaii reports 752 new COVID cases; 4 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 752 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday and four additional fatalities.

Three of the deaths reported were on Oahu — a woman in her 60s, a man older that 80 years old and a woman older than 80. The other fatality was a Kauai man in his 60s. All of them had underlying conditions and were hospitalized.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 558.

Of Thursday’s new cases:

426 were on Oahu

163 on Hawaii Island

125 on Maui

25 on Kauai reported by the state

four on Molokai

one on Lanai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 53,598. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,662 new cases.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, there are 355 people currently hospitalized with COVID, 37 of whom have either been partially or fully vaccinated.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.5% have received at least one dose.

