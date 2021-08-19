Episode 75: Baseball Dreams with Hawaii’s Little League World Series Team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we catch up with the players and coaches of Hawaii’s Little League World Series team!

They took a break from practice to talk story with us from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Kevin Bagoyo and his son Zach, along with Bud Sardinha and son Coen and Rob Iopa and son Eli, reveal the team’s incredible bond and offer advice to parents and young keiki who share the same dream of making it to the Little League World Series.

