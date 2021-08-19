Tributes
City partners with UH to offer free career training to those who lost jobs due to pandemic

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:08 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is partnering with the University of Hawaii to help people find new careers.

The Oahu Back to Work program hopes to provide some 500 Oahu residents, who were impacted by the pandemic or maybe lost their employment, with free job training through the UH community college system.

Some of the career fields that are being offered include: Business and Technology, Healthcare, Human Services and Trades.

Program organizers said most of the classes will be offered online. There are more than 50 classes being offered during the program which runs now through Dec. 17.

To be eligible for the program, you must be an Oahu resident whose employment was disrupted by COVID-19 — such as lost hours, furloughs or job loss.

Recent high school or college graduates who have been unable to secure full time employment due to the pandemic can also apply.

Besides free classes, the program also offers access to loaner laptops and mobile hotspots for online classes and, in some cases, paid internships.

Those who are interested in applying for the Oahu Back to Work program, visit oahubacktowork.com.

