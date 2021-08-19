Tributes
Black cat alerts rescuers to owner’s whereabouts in ravine

By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CORNWALL, England (CNN) – Black cats get a bad rap. Traditionally, they’re known as harbingers of bad luck.

But the owner of a black cat in England turned out to be very lucky indeed.

An 83-year-old woman had been reported missing in a rural area near Cornwall.

While searching, neighbors were alerted to her whereabouts by her cat, Piran.

It was the cat’s relentless meowing that revealed the woman had tumbled down a 70-foot ravine.

Emergency crews responded and hoisted the woman to safety.

She was taken to a hospital by air ambulance, where authorities say she’s in good spirits.

The woman’s neighbor said without the beckoning cat, it could have taken much longer to locate the fallen woman.

Local police went a step further, saying “Piran the cat saved the day!”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

