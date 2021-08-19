Bail set at $50K for man accused of driving through Maui surf shop

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police on Maui released the mug shot of the man accused of crashing into a Kihei store, nearly running over an employee.

Kekoa Kinimaka has been ordered to stay away from the shop, Hi-Tech Surf. Surveillance video captured the incident last week Wednesday.

The truck slammed through the shop’s front door sending glass and debris flying. The employee runs out before the truck reverses and zooms forward, plowing through the other side of the store.

Click here to view the video.

The 20-year-old has been charged with criminal property damage. A judge lowered his bail to $50,000.

His motive is unknown.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.