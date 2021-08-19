Tributes
2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watchlist unveiled

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday their watch list for the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.(Source/Polynesian Football Hall of Fame)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday their watch list for the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award.

The honor is given out annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry.

This year’s list includes 63 players from 31 different FBS schools, with 14 individuals being former Hawaii high school standouts, like University of Hawaii and former Mililani linebacker Darius Muasau — Muasau being a finalist for last year’s award.

Previous winners included former Saint Louis and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota, fellow Crusader and current Miami Dolphin Tua Tagovailoa and most recently NFL first round draft pick Zach Kapono Wilson.

“The participation, prestige and excellence of Polynesian players continues to grow in college football,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee Jesse Sapolu said in a statement. “This award allows us to showcase the very best in our community.”

The winner of the 2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year will be announced on December 14th, with the formal presentation set for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement week Celebration Dinner in January.

2021 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List:

