UH COVID forecasters predict thousands of silent cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH covid forecasting scientists with Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling (HiPAM) say Honolulu is still seeing unpredicted and exponential growth from the Delta variant, transmission is beginning to stabilize on Hawaii island and Maui could be two weeks behind Hawaii county and Honolulu.

They warn thousands of cases are silent with no symptoms and no tests.

“We are estimating up to 15,000 active cases so 2 to 3 times what is actually being reported,” said Monique Chyba, UH mathematics professor with HiPAM.

“We are on a very steep roller coaster right now up. We are in a large peak that is going to happen soon. It’s up,” she added.

Most of the reported cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated people -- but forecasts predict vaccinated people make up 66 percent of the silent, undetected cases on Oahu. Since they are less likely to have symptoms, mask wearing is still urged for everyone.

“We are all potentially silent carriers of the disease. We have to take responsibility and try to really take that peak on which we are now, then put it on a longer period and flatten it so we can handle it,” said Chyba.

Lt. Governor Josh Green agrees thousands of cases are undetected or unreported.

“What’s happening now is we are confirming an average of about 600 cases a day. I’ll be honest with you. I think that probably means there are about three thousand cases a day that are occurring statewide,” said Green.

Green predicts fewer reported cases beginning in a week or ten days, but the UH scientists say Oahu and Hawaii islands’ peaks could happen in October with more than 3,700 daily infections on Oahu and the Big islands peak seeing 1,200 daily cases.

However, scientists say small actions will make a big difference.

“Even a 5 percent increase in the fully vaccinated population can have a significant decrease in future transmissions so we can control the future outcome,” said Thomas Lee, UH epidemiologist, HiPAM Co-Chair.

