Survey of restaurant owners reveals most don’t support an employee vaccine mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawaii Restaurant Association is revealing how eatery owners really feel about a possible vaccine mandate.

Most aren’t behind the idea.

The survey was sent out by the association to its members over the weekend. It asked them their thoughts on vaccine mandates, and whether employers should be compelled to force its workers to be vaccinated or take regular covid tests.

About 90% of those who responded weren’t in favor.

“And we we sent out the survey, it was overwhelming. The response as far as with there was an employee mandate, that there would be the risk of losing some key members,” Sarah Nguyen, incoming chairwoman of the Hawaii Restaurant Association and owner of The Pizza Press said.

She explained that 60% of the members pointed out that they would lose about 40 to 80% of their staff if employees are required to be vaccinated.

And right now they can’t afford to lose those employees.

“We’re already struggling in a lot of the restaurants just within the past year with a pandemic, and staffing shortages,” Nguyen added.

She says the restaurant association would only be in agreement with a statewide vaccine mandate if it applies to all indoor businesses. That way no single industry ends up harmed by the mandate by employees leaving for other industries.

