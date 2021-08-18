Tributes
South Swell starts to subside; trades winds return as Hurricane Linda approaches

Billy V updates you on Hurricane Linda, return of trade wind weather and south shore surf.
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One more day of light winds with morning sunshine then afternoon clouds and showers over the interior and leeward sections of the islands. A nearby trough to the north has cut off the trades and is also fueling the shower activity, especially for Kauai and Oahu. More typical trade wind weather is expected to return Thursday through Saturday.

Hurricane Linda is approx 1500 miles east of Hilo, Hawaii as of 9:00am 8/18/21. Hurricane Linda got stronger overnight and is still a Catagory 2, it should weaken to Catagory 1 status by tomorrow. It will likely cross into the Central Pacific region tomorrow afteroon and bring Hawaii possible heavy showers as a remnant low late Saturday/early Sunday into Monday.

A high surf advisory is posted for the south shores of all islands through 6 p.m. tonight.; for those not experience, this could mean life threatening conditions. Check with lifeguards before heading out into the waters. West shores have been enjoying the wrap around from the south swell; and the north shore swell is done. There is wave energy from the earlier-mentioned Linda on the east facing shorelines.

