Rainbow Wahine soccer beats Tusculum, 1-0 in exhibition match

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team got their first taste of game action Tuesday afternoon in an exhibition match against Tusculum.

The ‘Bows were back at the cook practice fields today to host the Pioneers, their first opponent since 2019, after the pandemic shut down last season.

“They were cautiously optimistic and didn’t want to get too far ahead of themselves, but you could tell that there was a little buzz in the air yesterday and electricity today when we were coming out and just a lot of chatter.” Head Coach Michele Nagamine told reporters. “I don’t think it was nervous chatter either I think it was just genuine excitement.”

It was a quiet afternoon on the scoreboard...after a first half goal by the Wahine was called back, but finally late in the second half, sophomore forward Taylor Caporus was able to break through and notched Hawaii’s lone score of the match, leading to their one to nothing victory over Tusculum.

“It definitely meant more to us because we haven’t played since spring and it was kind of like a statement because it was our first game.” Caporus said. “Even though it was a preseason game or a scrimmage we wanted to play our best and play with all of our hearts.”

The game might not have counted towards the Wahine’s overall record, but coach “Bud” says it was a good test for her young squad.

“Were young and what we lack in experience, were certainly going to make up for in effort and in attitude so I think anybody who under estimates us because of our youth is going to be pretty sad because we got some ballers out here and i’m really excited for them.”

The Bows have one more exhibition match set for this Sunday against Hawaii Pacific.

