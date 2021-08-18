Pump gas at Shell stations and you could help a local charity

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new promotion at the pump will help provide social services for kids.

24 Shell stations across the state will donate one cent for every gallon to the non-profit organization Parents and Children Together.

The inaugural Giving Pump campaign is run by Aloha Petroleum and runs through Sept. 30.

“Aloha is committed to our employees and customers and believe in giving back to the communities that we serve,” said Casie Bui, Aloha Petroleum Senior Manager of Sales Operations and Marketing. “We are proud to support Parents And Children Together and its mission to create safe and promising futures for everyone in Hawaii.”

There are participating locations on all four main Hawaiian Islands. For a full list of Shell locations, click here.

“Aloha Petroleum has been a strong supporter over the years and we are humbled to be selected for its inaugural Giving Pump campaign,” said Ryan Kusumoto, president and CEO of Parents And Children Together. “We are grateful to our business and community partners that make greater resilience possible for our local families in need.”

