Man, woman in their 60s injured in double pedestrian accident in Waikiki

Approximate area of the crash.
Approximate area of the crash.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:04 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two pedestrians are in serious condition after they were hit by a vehicle in Waikiki.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. EMS officials said a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were hit while crossing the street near Nahua Street and Ala Wai Blvd.

The man suffered leg injuries and the while the woman was treated for injuries to her head and back.

Both were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No other details were provided.

