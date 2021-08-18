Tributes
LIST: Several clinics offering vaccines, including booster shots for immunocompromised

Since the CDC gave the green light to offer third doses to those immunocompromised, HPH says...
Since the CDC gave the green light to offer third doses to those immunocompromised, HPH says the turnout has been high at their mobile clinics.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several clinics across the state continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots for those who qualify for them.

This comes after the FDA and CDC approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — Pfizer and Moderna — for those with weakened immune systems.

Federal health officials have not yet given approval of a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Recipients are advised to wait at least 28 days after their second dose before getting a third.

Hawaii Pacific Health:

Oahu:

  • Moanalua High School – Tuesday, Aug. 17 (9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.)
  • Hawaii Pacific University at Aloha Tower Marketplace – Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)
  • Farrington High School – Thursday, Aug. 19 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)
  • Kailua High School — Friday, Aug. 20 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk — Saturday, Aug. 21 (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.

Kauai:

  • Kapaa Neighborhood Center – Thursday, Aug. 19 (Noon-3 p.m.)
  • Lihue Neighborhood Center – Friday, Aug. 20 (Noon-3 p.m.)
  • Wainiha Country Market – Saturday, Aug. 21 (Noon-3 p.m.)

These vaccine clinics are walk-in only.

Click here for more information.

The Queen’s Health Systems:

Oahu:

  • Blaisdell Center Pikake Room - Every day except Tuesdays (7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)
  • The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu - Every day except Mondays (7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.); Walk-in available: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Hawaii Island:

  • Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital - Wednesdays and Fridays (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Molokai:

  • Molokai General Hospital - Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Click here for more information.

Adventist Health Castle:

  • Windward Mall - Tuesday through Friday (noon to 6:30 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Click here for more information.

