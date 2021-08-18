LIST: Several clinics offering vaccines, including booster shots for immunocompromised

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several clinics across the state continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots for those who qualify for them.

This comes after the FDA and CDC approved a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — Pfizer and Moderna — for those with weakened immune systems.

Federal health officials have not yet given approval of a booster shot for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Recipients are advised to wait at least 28 days after their second dose before getting a third.

Hawaii Pacific Health:

Oahu:

Moanalua High School – Tuesday, Aug. 17 (9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Hawaii Pacific University at Aloha Tower Marketplace – Wednesday, Aug. 18 (8 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Farrington High School – Thursday, Aug. 19 (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Kailua High School — Friday, Aug. 20 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk — Saturday, Aug. 21 (9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged.

Kauai:

Kapaa Neighborhood Center – Thursday, Aug. 19 (Noon-3 p.m.)

Lihue Neighborhood Center – Friday, Aug. 20 (Noon-3 p.m.)

Wainiha Country Market – Saturday, Aug. 21 (Noon-3 p.m.)

These vaccine clinics are walk-in only.

The Queen’s Health Systems:

Oahu:

Blaisdell Center Pikake Room - Every day except Tuesdays (7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

The Queen’s Medical Center – West Oahu - Every day except Mondays (7:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.); Walk-in available: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Hawaii Island:

Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital - Wednesdays and Fridays (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Molokai:

Molokai General Hospital - Monday through Friday (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Adventist Health Castle:

Windward Mall - Tuesday through Friday (noon to 6:30 p.m.); Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

