Judge could decide soon whether officers should face trial for deadly shooting of teen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge could decide as early as Wednesday if three Honolulu police officers should face a trial for the deadly April 5 shooting of a teen.

Two witnesses took the stand on day four of the preliminary hearing on Tuesday — and new surveillance video was played, showing the stolen car driven by 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap moving forward and back, then forward again after it was cornered on Kalakaua Avenue.

Lawyers questioned Lt. Brandon Nakasone, of the Honolulu Police Department’s Professional Standards Office, which conducts investigations into allegations of police misconduct

Prosecutors say no one was in front of the car when it was moving, and therefore, there was no need for officers to shoot.

But the defense argues officers shot and killed the driver because the car could have hit others.

The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is trying to establish probable cause, saying three HPD officers should go on trial for second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

A grand jury declined to indict the officers, but the Prosecutor’s Office moved forward with charges against the three. A judge denied a motion to throw out the case because they were charged via complaint.

Officer Geoffrey Thom is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Sykap. Officers Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces, meanwhile, are charged with attempted murder.

The preliminary hearing began last month.

