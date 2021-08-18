Hurricane Linda expected to bring heavy showers as it enters Central Pacific

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Linda is expected to bring heavy showers going into the weekend as it enters the Central Pacific.

Forecasters said Hurricane Linda strengthened overnight, remaining as a category 2 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the storm is located 1,559 miles east of Hilo and is moving west at 13 mph.

Forecasts show it could bring heavy showers going into the weekend as a remnant low.

The hurricane is forecast to cross into the Central Pacific in about 36 hours and is expected to pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands as a post-tropical gale late Sunday into Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are recorded at 105 mph with higher gusts. A slow weakening trend is forecast to begin Wednesday night, followed by more steady weakening Thursday through Friday.

The National Weather Service said hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Hurricane Linda could also bring a small boost in surf for east-facing shores later this week.

Hurricane Linda forecast as of 5 a.m. Wednesday. (NOAA)

This story will be updated.

