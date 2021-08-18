Hurricane Linda expected to bring heavy showers as it enters Central Pacific
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hurricane Linda is expected to bring heavy showers going into the weekend as it enters the Central Pacific.
Forecasters said Hurricane Linda strengthened overnight, remaining as a category 2 hurricane.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, the storm is located 1,559 miles east of Hilo and is moving west at 13 mph.
Forecasts show it could bring heavy showers going into the weekend as a remnant low.
The hurricane is forecast to cross into the Central Pacific in about 36 hours and is expected to pass to the north of the Hawaiian Islands as a post-tropical gale late Sunday into Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are recorded at 105 mph with higher gusts. A slow weakening trend is forecast to begin Wednesday night, followed by more steady weakening Thursday through Friday.
The National Weather Service said hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.
Hurricane Linda could also bring a small boost in surf for east-facing shores later this week.
This story will be updated.
