Hundreds without power, multiple streets closed following crash on Kinau Street

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:26 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds are without power and major streets are closed following an overnight crash on Kinau Street.

Authorities said the crash happened near Pumehana Homes at around 1 a.m. when a truck hit a pole. This caused a power outage with roughly 326 customers without power, according to Hawaiian Electric.

The crash resulted in multiple downed powerlines. HECO is currently working to restore power to affected areas.

Police have closed Piikoi Street from S. Beretania Street to Lunalilo Street, and Kinau Street from Piikoi Street to Pensacola Street due to down wires due to the crash.

Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated.

