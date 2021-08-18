Tributes
HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm fire at Kapahulu home

HFD works to put out two-alarm fire in Kapahulu.
HFD works to put out two-alarm fire in Kapahulu.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:02 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a home in Kapahulu early Wednesday morning.

HFD said they responded to a single-story house fire on Hinano Street at around 12:50 a.m.

Twelve units and approximately 40 personnel responded to the scene.

Officials said a man in his 30s was the only male occupant. HFD said he was uncooperative and had to be detained by Honolulu police and fire personnel. Authorities said the man was later found to be COVID-19 positive.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire by 2:10 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

