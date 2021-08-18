Tributes
Hawaii reports 647 COVID cases; 2 additional fatalities

COVID lab testing/FILE
COVID lab testing/FILE(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 647 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and two additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus has risen to 554.

Of Wednesday’s new cases:

  • 431 were on Oahu
  • 87 on Hawaii Island
  • 96 on Maui
  • 26 on Kauai reported by the state
  • one on Molokai

There were also six residents diagnosed out of state.

The total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 52,846. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 8,536 new cases.

According to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, there are 339 people hospitalized, 36 of whom have either been partially or fully vaccinated.

The state does not report daily on the vaccination status of those who contract COVID.

Some 61.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 69.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

