Hawaii County mayor calls for rescheduling of Ironman competition amid rise in cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The office of Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said he wants to reschedule this year’s Ironman World Championship amid the concerning rise in cases on the island.

As of Wednesday, 87 new COVID cases were reported on Hawaii Island.

The triathlon is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The event is one of the largest to take place in Kailua-Kona each year, drawing as many as 10,000 people ― including friends and relatives of the participants ― to the area.

The Ironman World Championship started in 1978 on Oahu, followed by a move to Kailua-Kona in 1981 — where the event has been held ever since.

This story may be updated.

