Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii County mayor calls for rescheduling of Ironman competition amid rise in cases

The competition is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 after it was canceled last year due to the...
The competition is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Courtesy: IRONMAN
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The office of Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said he wants to reschedule this year’s Ironman World Championship amid the concerning rise in cases on the island.

As of Wednesday, 87 new COVID cases were reported on Hawaii Island.

The triathlon is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The event is one of the largest to take place in Kailua-Kona each year, drawing as many as 10,000 people ― including friends and relatives of the participants ― to the area.

The Ironman World Championship started in 1978 on Oahu, followed by a move to Kailua-Kona in 1981 — where the event has been held ever since.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic hospital bed
Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 460 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.5% fully vaccinated
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines
Day four of preliminary hearings for three HPD officers charged in a deadly shooting proceeded...
Preliminary hearing for 3 HPD officers charged in deadly shooting resumes with new video, witness testimony

Latest News

The three officers in court
Judge could decide soon whether officers should face trial for deadly shooting of teen
Forecasts show Hurricane Linda slowly weakening as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Hurricane Linda slowly weakens as it enters Central Pacific, heavy showers expected
Hawaii News Now chief investigative reporter Lynn Kawano hosts 'The Other Side of Paradise,' a...
PODCAST: On ‘The Other Side of Paradise,’ a case of mistaken identity lands man at State Hospital
Hawaii COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise amid surge in cases.
As cases continue to surge, hospitals see concerning rise in younger COVID patients