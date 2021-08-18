Former ‘Bow Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano named to AVCA Hall of Fame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii player and administrator Marilyn Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2021 Hall of Fame Class.

Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano was selected in the administrator category, joining fellow ‘Bows Deitre Collins-Parker (2008) and Dave Shoji (2010).

The former player served as UH’s Senior Woman Administrator and associate Athletics Director for nearly three decades, being a prominent fixture in collegiate indoor and beach volleyball on a local and national level.

Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano was a member of the first Wahine volleyball team in 1972, helping UH elevate to national prominence in terms of competitiveness and attendance — she helped Hawaii become the first school to have home games televised.

Following her playing career, she oversaw the addition of five women’s sports in Manoa, on top of countless other accomplishments before retiring in 2017.

Her work was a pivotal part of helping beach volleyball gain NCAA championship status.

“Beach volleyball would not exist at the University of Hawai’i without Marilyn Moniz-Kaho’ohanohano; in fact, it is easy to argue the sport would not exist in the NCAA without her,” UH Athletics Director David Matlin said in a statement. “As a prominent member of the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics, Marilyn helped jump-start beach volleyball, then known as sand volleyball, from an emerging sport to the NCAA’s 90th championship sport within a record four years.”

The AVCA Hall of Fame class of 2021 also include coaches Jim Mclaughlin, Jim Stone and Beverly Williams.

The four inductees will be formally honored at the Jostens Coaches Honors Luncheon on December 16th at the AVCA Convention in Columbus, Ohio.

