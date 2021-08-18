Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

As cases continue to surge, hospitals see concerning rise in younger COVID patients

By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The situation inside of Hawaii’s hospitals is becoming more dire by the day.

On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Green reported that there are now 339 people hospitalized with COVID.

Staff shortages aren’t the only problem — health leaders said a number of hospitals across the state have intensive care units running at or above capacity.

”Things are very serious,” said Jason Chang, chief operating officer at Queen’s Health System. “I think we have tried to express to the community that things are getting much more serious especially a month ago.”

Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity

Chang said while ICU beds are running out, his team is still able to care for non-COVID patients.

”Typically we have been going up by five every day. It is slightly slower but we are able to get some patients discharged,” he added. “But I think the one thing that is important to know is that only ten of those patients in the hospital are vaccinated, everyone else is unvaccinated.”

At nearly every state health care facility, the story is almost identical: Young people are at risk now more than ever.

”I don’t think people realize just how bad it is. Of our 33 patients in the hospital right now, 12 are between 20 and 40 years old,” said Mike Rembis, Maui Memorial Medical Center CEO.

“We had someone who was struggling for their life at 30 years of age with young children at home — all avoidable had they been vaccinated,”

A flood of COVID patients, many young and unvaccinated, overwhelms Maui’s main hospital

The same situation is happening at Adventist Health Castle where more and more young people are being admitted.

”It’s a really young population that we are caring for that have COVID and a much sicker population,” said Ryan Ashlock, president of Adventist Health Castle.

At Hawaii Pacific Health, Executive Vice President Melinda Ashton offered important advice for travelers, specifically returning residents.

”We are hearing over and over again from people coming back who say ‘Hey, I was in (fill in the blank) Nashville, Las Vegas, where ever.’ If you were in that situation please stay home until you can get tested,” said Ashton.

She said even with the vaccine passport, residents should test before they fly home and avoid mingling with friends immediately after returning in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic hospital bed
Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 460 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.5% fully vaccinated
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines
Day four of preliminary hearings for three HPD officers charged in a deadly shooting proceeded...
Preliminary hearing for 3 HPD officers charged in deadly shooting resumes with new video, witness testimony

Latest News

The competition is currently scheduled for Oct. 9 after it was canceled last year due to the...
Hawaii County mayor calls for rescheduling of Ironman competition amid rise in cases
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 647 COVID cases; 2 additional fatalities
Survey of restaurant owners reveals most don’t support an employee vaccine mandate
Survey of restaurant owners reveals most don’t support an employee vaccine mandate
Health officials worry rise in cases will result in more hospitalizations, straining health...
Health officials worry rise in cases will result in more hospitalizations, straining health system