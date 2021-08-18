Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Bicyclist in critical condition following crash near Ala Moana Beach Park

File Image
File Image(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after a car crashed into him Tuesday night near Ala Moana Beach Park.

Police said the 60-year-old man was struck by the vehicle at around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said the incident happened when the bicyclist entered Ala Moana Beach Park Drive into the path of a car who was traveling southbound on the roadway and about to enter the park.

Before going onto the roadway, the bicyclist had been traveling eastbound on the Ala Moana Beach Park bicycle pathway. Police said when he entered the roadway he was outside of a marked crosswalk.

Following the collision, the bicyclist was ejected onto the road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old driver from Honolulu and his 18-year-old passenger from the mainland were not injured.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet and his bike did not have any safety equipment.

Officials said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic hospital bed
Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports 460 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.5% fully vaccinated
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
The Queen's Health System held a vaccine clinic at McKinley High School Saturday from 10 a.m. -...
LIST: Here’s a look at some of the employers in Hawaii now requiring vaccines
Day four of preliminary hearings for three HPD officers charged in a deadly shooting proceeded...
Preliminary hearing for 3 HPD officers charged in deadly shooting resumes with new video, witness testimony

Latest News

Since the CDC gave the green light to offer third doses to those immunocompromised, HPH says...
LIST: Several clinics offering vaccines, including booster shots for immunocompromised
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 647 COVID cases; 2 additional fatalities
Open House: Resort style unit in Hawaii Kai and a peaceful, tranquil townhome in Kuliouou Valley
Open House: Resort style unit in Hawaii Kai and a peaceful, tranquil townhome in Kuliouou Valley
Hurricane Linda
Hurricane Linda expected to bring heavy showers as it enters Central Pacific