Bicyclist in critical condition following crash near Ala Moana Beach Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after a car crashed into him Tuesday night near Ala Moana Beach Park.

Police said the 60-year-old man was struck by the vehicle at around 11:30 p.m.

Authorities said the incident happened when the bicyclist entered Ala Moana Beach Park Drive into the path of a car who was traveling southbound on the roadway and about to enter the park.

Before going onto the roadway, the bicyclist had been traveling eastbound on the Ala Moana Beach Park bicycle pathway. Police said when he entered the roadway he was outside of a marked crosswalk.

Following the collision, the bicyclist was ejected onto the road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 26-year-old driver from Honolulu and his 18-year-old passenger from the mainland were not injured.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet and his bike did not have any safety equipment.

Officials said speed, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

