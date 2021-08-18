Tributes
Another day of afternoon showers before trades return

Light winds continue for another day over the islands.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:13 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Light and variable winds and afternoon sea breezes will continue Wednesday, with a chance of scattered showers into the afternoon and evening. An upper level low and surface trough that have blocked the trade winds is drifting away to the northwest, which will allow the trades to return. That’s starting to happen for east Hawaii island, where there are more showers expected through the day. Trade winds should return Thursday into Saturday.

Longer term, the remnants of current Tropical Cyclone Linda are forecast to pass just north of the islands Sunday. That means another shutdown of the trade winds, but it could also result in deeper tropical moisture being drawn up northward to the islands, resulting in very humid conditions and the chance for heavy afternoon downpours. It’s still too early to give a more precise forecast, but we’ll continue to fine-tune the forecast as the weekend gets closer.

In surf, it looks like the large south swell probably peaked overnight and will be trending downward through the day. It will remain rather high, so the high surf advisory will remain posted until 6 p.m., with the possibility that it could be extended if waves remain near the ten-foot threshold. A small northwest swell is on the way down, while a swell generated by Hurricane Linda is expected to arrive soon from the east, bringing moderate sized surf to east-facing shores for the next several days.

