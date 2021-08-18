Tributes
8 people displaced following Hauula house fire; American Red Cross assisting

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Eight people are without a home following a two-alarm fire in Hauula Tuesday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they were called out to the fire just before 2:15 p.m. Ten units staffed with 38 personnel responded to a single-story home along Kamehameha Highway.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the home. It was reported that a woman was the only person home when the fire began. She was able to make it out uninjured.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:50 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

Teams from the American Red Cross were also notified to assist the four adults and three children that live there.

