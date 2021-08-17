Wahine volleyball picked No. 1 in Big West Conference preseason poll

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was tabbed to finish first in the Big West Conference Tuesday morning, in the preseason coaches poll.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a Big West Championship run, after being picked second in the 2019 poll — the Big West did not hold a women’s volleyball season in 2020.

Hawaii received 11 first place votes, while runner up of 2019 Cal Poly received four first place votes to come in second place in this year’s poll.

UH returns three Big West honorees in first teamers Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams and honorable mention Brooke Van Sickle.

The three accounted for 599 kills, 39.5 percent of the team’s total offense and 274 of the team’s 293 blocks in their 2019 title run.

After over a year dormant, the Rainbow Wahine will compete in two non-conference tournaments, with one being held on the mainland.

The ‘Bows will host USC for the first time since 2010 in a two-match series at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — the two met last in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

UH opens the season on August 27th against Fairfield at the Stan in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

In 2020, Hawaii was one of only 23 Division I schools to not compete.

