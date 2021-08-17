Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Wahine volleyball picked No. 1 in Big West Conference preseason poll

Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics
Courtesy: Hawaii Athletics
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was tabbed to finish first in the Big West Conference Tuesday morning, in the preseason coaches poll.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a Big West Championship run, after being picked second in the 2019 poll — the Big West did not hold a women’s volleyball season in 2020.

Hawaii received 11 first place votes, while runner up of 2019 Cal Poly received four first place votes to come in second place in this year’s poll.

UH returns three Big West honorees in first teamers Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams and honorable mention Brooke Van Sickle.

The three accounted for 599 kills, 39.5 percent of the team’s total offense and 274 of the team’s 293 blocks in their 2019 title run.

After over a year dormant, the Rainbow Wahine will compete in two non-conference tournaments, with one being held on the mainland.

The ‘Bows will host USC for the first time since 2010 in a two-match series at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — the two met last in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

UH opens the season on August 27th against Fairfield at the Stan in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

In 2020, Hawaii was one of only 23 Division I schools to not compete.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic hospital bed
Statewide curfew under discussion as multiple Hawaii ICUs operate at or above capacity
Hawaii hospitals are at or near capacity.
Green: Unvaccinated are to blame if new, strict rules needed to curb hospitalizations
Police lights
HPD investigating apparent murder-suicide in Kalihi
Enzo Dalmazzo (left) and Daniela Dalmazzo (right) were arrested on suspicion of using fake...
Authorities arrest Florida couple accused of using fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii
COVID Vaccine/FILE
Hawaii reports 539 COVID cases; no additional fatalities; 61.3% fully vaccinated

Latest News

‘Bows football shifts focus towards season opener against UCLA
‘Bows football shifts focus towards season opener against UCLA
‘Bows football shifts focus towards season opener against UCLA
‘Bows football shifts focus towards season opener against UCLA
ILH Football
ILH unveils modified 2021 football schedule
The Honolulu Little League baseball team wrapped up their Little League West regional run as...
Honolulu Little League wins West Regional, heads to Little League World Series