Surf’s up! High surf advisory posted for south shores

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:35 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large, long-period swell will bring surf of 8 to 12 feet to south-facing shores through the middle of the week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf advisory for the south shores of all islands until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Surf is expected to remain high through the day Wednesday, then lower gradually.

The waves are expected to be the largest since a July 4th weekend swell.

Beachgoers should expect strong shore breaks and breaking waves, along with strong longshore and rip currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should follow all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and exercise caution in the water.

